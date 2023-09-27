Logo
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways says it will restructure aircraft fleet from next month
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways says it will restructure aircraft fleet from next month

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A321 aircraft of Bamboo Airways taxis at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 08:06PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 11:42PM)
HANOI :Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will embark on restructuring its aircraft fleet from next month to increase efficiency and optimize operating costs, the company said on Wednesday.

"The restructuring process aims to stabilize Bamboo Airways' operations and further growth opportunities," it said in a statement sent to Reuters, adding that it aims to "increase the uniformity of aircraft types in the long run", without elaborating.

The company also said it had agreed to adjust a cooperation agreement with an unidentified leasing company, adding this was a temporary step.

It did not say what type of aircraft were involved or how many. Dozens of airlines have rescheduled deliveries or adjusted fleet plans since the pandemic, from which Asian airlines have staged a partial recovery.

Bamboo's fleet comprises 30 planes, according to specialist websites Airfleets.net and Planespotters.net, including Airbus A320, Airbus A321, Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Embraer ERJ-190 jets.

Source: Reuters

