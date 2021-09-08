Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam's Binh Son refinery cuts output, faces suspension on weak demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam's Binh Son refinery cuts output, faces suspension on weak demand

08 Sep 2021 03:19PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 03:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has cut output at its refinery for the second time in a month and could see operations suspended due to weak domestic fuel demand, a company source and state media said on Wednesday.

The 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery in central Vietnam has cut output to 80per cent of capacity, the Thanh Nien newspaper reported, after a reduction last month to 90per cent of capacity as a worsening coronavirus outbreak hurt demand.

A new wave of infections since late April saw Vietnam impose movement restrictions in a third of its cities and provinces and forced many companies to suspend operations.

"If the restrictions in the southern provinces continued into October, the refinery would probably have to suspend its production," the newspaper cited an unnamed executive of the company as saying.

The plant's refined fuel inventories have more than doubled from a month ago to 410,000 cubic metres, the executive was quoted as saying, adding that monthly sales have halved from pre-pandemic volumes to 300,000 cubic metres.

Binh Son has had to sell 1 million barrels of crude oil and is considering selling another 1 million barrels to free up its storage capacity, the report added.

Contacted by Reuters, a company source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media, said: "We are operating at the lowest capacity possible and are seeking measures to keep our supply chain from being disrupted."

(Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us