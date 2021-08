HANOI : Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has cut the output at its refinery amid weak domestic demand for fuel due to the coronavirus outbreak, its parent PetroVietnam said on Friday.

The 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery in central Vietnam is now operating at 90per cent of its designed capacity, PetroVietnam said in a news release.

(Editing by Ed Davies)