Vietnam's Binh Son refinery delays maintenance, expects 88% profit fall this year

HANOI :Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical will delay the maintenance at its refinery until next year, and said it expects profits to drop 88 per cent this year due to rising costs, including higher taxes.

Binh Son said the maintenance delay would allow the company to "maximise its production, revenue and profit" this year.

The 130,000-barrel-per-day refinery was originally scheduled to undergo major maintenance from June 22 to August 11 in 2023. The maintenance will now take place early next year, the company said in a statement.

Binh Son's net profit is forecast to fall this year to 1.72 trillion dong ($73.38 million) from 14.67 trillion dong last year, the company said.

It is subject to corporate income tax of 10 per cent this year, compared with 5 per cent last year.

Binh Son is facing more competition in the local market as import tariffs on gasoline will be cut to 5 per cent this year from 8 per cent, it said. The company is also concerned it will not be able to buy enough crude oil for its operations this year due to tight supplies.

"Global inflation remains at high levels, putting upward pressure on inflation in Vietnam, which relies heavily on imported materials," the company said. "This will push operation costs higher."

Vietnam's total crude oil imports in the first quarter rose 55 per cent from a year earlier to 2.7 million tonnes.

Binh Son, 92 per cent owned by state oil company PetroVietnam, is also considering moving its shares to Vietnam's main bourse, Hochiminh Stock Exchange, this year.

Its shares have been trading on the unlisted public company market, or UPCoM, since 2018.