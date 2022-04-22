Logo
Vietnam's Binh Son says to kick off $1.2 billion refinery expansion plan this year
Vietnam's Binh Son says to kick off $1.2 billion refinery expansion plan this year

FILE PHOTO: An employee pumps petrol into a car at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam December 20, 2106. REUTERS/Kham

22 Apr 2022 06:50PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 06:50PM)
HANOI : Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical will this year roll out a $1.2 billion plan to upgrade and expand its Dung Quat refinery, raising its processing capacity to 7.6 million tonnes of crude oil a year from 6.5 million tonnes, the company said on Friday.

The upgrade and expansion work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, the company said in a statement, adding that 60 per cent of the funds needed for the plan will come from loans.

The refinery in Vietnam's central province of Quang Ngai plans to raise the proportion of imported crude oil it processes to 35 per cent-46 per cent this year from 21.4 per cent last year, it said.

It targets output 6.5 million tonnes this year, unchanged from last year.

Source: Reuters

