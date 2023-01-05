Logo
Business

Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown
Business

Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown

Vietnam's largest refinery output to fall 20%-25% due to unit shutdown

FILE PHOTO: A gasoline station in the ancient city of Hoi An, Quang Nam province, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

05 Jan 2023 10:38PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 10:38PM)
HANOI : Output from Vietnam's largest oil refinery is expected to fall by 20 per cent-25 per cent during the first 10 days of January as its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit has been shut down due to a technical problem, the government said on Thursday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has a leak at the RFCC unit, the government said in a statement.

Reuters first reported on the shutdown late last month.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked fuel traders to increase their imports to compensate for the shortfall "to ensure sufficient fuels for the local market until the end of the first quarter," the government said.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1 per cent owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1 per cent by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1 per cent by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7 per cent by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Source: Reuters

