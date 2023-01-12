Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam's largest refinery to shut for 55 days from Aug 25 for maintenance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam's largest refinery to shut for 55 days from Aug 25 for maintenance

12 Jan 2023 03:43PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 03:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son, will be shut down for 55 days starting August 25 for major maintenance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery will process 7.96 million tonnes of crude oil this year, the ministry said in a statement.

This will be the first major maintenance at the refinery, which started commercial production in May, 2018. The refinery supplies more than a third of Vietnam's needs for refined fuels.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical suffered a leak at its residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC), which had been shut down since late last month.

The ministry said the unit will be restarted on Jan. 15 at the latest. The closure of the unit causes a 20 per cent-25 per cent fall in the refinery's total output.

Nghi Son refinery is 35.1 per cent owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1 per cent by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1 per cent by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7 per cent by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Vietnam's other refinery, the 130,000-barrel-per-day Binh Son, will also be shut down from June 22 through to August 11 for maintenance.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.