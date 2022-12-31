Logo
Business

Vietnam's largest refinery's RFCC unit shut for troubleshooting - sources
31 Dec 2022 10:43AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 10:43AM)
HANOI : Vietnam's largest refinery, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP), has shut a residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit for "troubleshooting", two sources familiar with the matter said.

"The issue was detected earlier this week and the refinery has been fixing it," one of the sources said, adding that "the unit is expected to resume normal operations soon."

Details of the problem were not immediately clear.

Calls to the refinery seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The 200,000 barrels-per-day refinery is 35.1 per cent owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1 per cent by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1 per cent by Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam and 4.7 per cent by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Source: Reuters

