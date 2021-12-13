Vietnam's Masan eyes international IPO for retail unit in 2023-2024

HANOI : Vietnamese conglomerate Masan's said on Monday it was considering launching an international initial public offering for its consumer retail unit The CrownX in 2023-2024 after raising a further US$350 million from a consortium of investors.

The consortium comprised private equity firm TPG, Platinum Orchid, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Temasek-owned SeaTown Master Fund, Masan said in a statement. It said it had a post-investment valuation of US$8.2 billion, or US$105 a share.

