Vietnam's Masan eyes international IPO for retail unit in 2023-2024
Vietnam's Masan eyes international IPO for retail unit in 2023-2024

13 Dec 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:05PM)
HANOI : Vietnamese conglomerate Masan's said on Monday it was considering launching an international initial public offering for its consumer retail unit The CrownX in 2023-2024 after raising a further US$350 million from a consortium of investors.

The consortium comprised private equity firm TPG, Platinum Orchid, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Temasek-owned SeaTown Master Fund, Masan said in a statement. It said it had a post-investment valuation of US$8.2 billion, or US$105 a share.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to fix typo)

(Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

