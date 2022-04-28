Vietnam's Masan to IPO in 18 months, eyeing double to triple size

(Fixes location in dateline)

HO CHI MINH CITY : Vietnamese conglomerate Masan said on Thursday it was considering launching an international initial public offering for its consumer retail unit, The CrownX, in 18-24 months, aiming to double or triple its size.

At the company's annual general meeting Masan said it was considering all aspects for the The CrownX listing that could be on the New York Stock Exchange, or in Hong Kong, Singapore or Vietnam.

Masan flagged The CrownX's international listing in December last year.

