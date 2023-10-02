Logo
Vietnam's Masan secures $200 million investment from Bain Capital
Vietnam's Masan secures $200 million investment from Bain Capital

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 10:58AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2023 11:17AM)
HANOI : Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has secured funding of at least $200 million from Bain Capital, with the possibility of bringing in other investors to increase that to as much as $500 million, the two entities said on Monday.

Proceeds, according to fast-moving consumer goods firm Masan would be used to strengthen the its financial positions.

The investment would be in the form of convertible dividend preference share at a price of 85,000 dong ($3.50) per share which can be converted into ordinary shares at a 1:1 conversion ratio, Masan said in a statement.

($1 = 24,310.0000 dong)

Source: Reuters

