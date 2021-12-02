Vietnam's VietJet to launch direct flights to Moscow next year

HANOI : VietJet Aviation will launch direct services between three of Vietnam's cities and the Russian capital Moscow from mid-2022, its first-ever direct flights to Europe, the airline said on Thursday.

The flights will connect Moscow with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, from July 3, using Airbus A330 aircraft, VietJet said in a statement.

VietJet said last month it would take delivery of up to three leased A330 widebodies as part of the airline's fleet development plan.

(Editing by Martin Petty)