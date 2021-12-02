Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam's VietJet to launch direct flights to Moscow next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam's VietJet to launch direct flights to Moscow next year

Vietnam's VietJet to launch direct flights to Moscow next year

FILE PHOTO: A Vietjet aircraft prepares for landing at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

02 Dec 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 08:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : VietJet Aviation will launch direct services between three of Vietnam's cities and the Russian capital Moscow from mid-2022, its first-ever direct flights to Europe, the airline said on Thursday.

The flights will connect Moscow with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, from July 3, using Airbus A330 aircraft, VietJet said in a statement.

VietJet said last month it would take delivery of up to three leased A330 widebodies as part of the airline's fleet development plan.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us