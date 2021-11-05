Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam's VinFast eyes over US$200 million capital investments in California
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam's VinFast eyes over US$200 million capital investments in California

Vietnam's VinFast eyes over US$200 million capital investments in California

FILE PHOTO: Laborers work in VinFast's factory in Hai Phong City, Vietnam, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

05 Nov 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Friday it will make over US$200 million in capital investments and place its U.S. headquarter in California as part of its plan to expand operation in North America.

VinFast, the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

It is aiming to debut in the U.S. with two battery electric SUVs and inaugurate 60 showrooms across the country next year, the company said.

VinFast has said it will keep an eye on the possibility of a manufacturing facility in the U.S.

(Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us