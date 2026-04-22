Vietnam's VinFast reports 61% rise in first-quarter EV deliveries

April 22 : Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Wednesday its preliminary first-quarter EV deliveries rose 61 per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong sales of its Limo Green and VF 3 models.

The company delivered 58,577 electric vehicles globally in the first quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Its best-selling models were the Limo Green with 12,693 deliveries and the VF 3 with 11,088 deliveries, the company said.

VinFast also announced that it will report its first-quarter financial results on June 8.