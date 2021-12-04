Logo
Business

Vietnam's Vingroup plans US IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

04 Dec 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 07:32PM)
HANOI: Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday (Dec 4) it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least US$3 billion.

Just last month, an official said the listing may happen within the next couple of years, as the company joins a growing list of electric vehicle startups taking advantage of investor excitement to raise funds.

VinFast, Vingroup's automaking arm, had flagged in April it was seeking an IPO slated for the second quarter of this year, eyeing a US$60 billion valuation with an expectation to raise at least US$3 billion.

In Saturday's statement, Vingroup said it had set up a Singapore-based holding company owning a stake in Vinfast's operations in Vietnam to fuel the IPO process.

"The new company, VinFast Singapore, is a step to turn VinFast into a global company and prepare for its US IPO," the company said in the statement. "Vingroup will be a major shareholder of VinFast Singapore."

On Thursday, Reuters exclusively reported Vingroup was seeking US$1 bln from global investors for VinFast in pre-IPO fundraising.

VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

VinFast is betting big on the US market, where it hopes that its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from the likes of Tesla and General Motors.

In a separate statement to Reuters, Vingroup said it was targeting global electric vehicle sales of 42,000 units next year, up from its previous plan of 15,000.

Source: Reuters/gs

