VinFast targets 300,000 electric vehicle deliveries this year

Feb 9 : Vietnam-based VinFast said on Monday it expects to deliver 300,000 electric vehicles globally this year, as the automaker doubles down on its expansion plan.

The target represents a sharp rise over the nearly 197,000 vehicles it delivered last year, reflecting confidence in the firm's strategy of catering to growing EV demand in markets such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

VinFast expects two-wheeler deliveries this year to be at least 2.5 times its 2025 figure of 406,498.

While the firm works to expand into other Asian countries, it has had little success in penetrating North America and other international markets, where competition is strong and consumer demand has been sluggish.

VinFast expects to release its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the market opens on March 16.