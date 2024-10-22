Logo
Business

VinFast's third-quarter deliveries jump on robust domestic demand
FILE PHOTO: VinFast electric vehicles are parked before delivery to their first customers at a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

22 Oct 2024 08:54PM
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast said on Tuesday it delivered 21,912 electric vehicles in the third quarter, up 66 per cent from the sequentially previous quarter.

The company delivered more than 9,300 EVs in Vietnam during September, marking the highest monthly deliveries in the country.

Last month, VinFast reported a bigger second-quarter loss due to rising costs linked to its overseas expansion and impairment charges, while its revenue rose.

The company has been expanding aggressively to Asian markets such as Indonesia to capitalize on growing demand for electric vehicles in the region to offset softer demand in the United States.

In July, VinFast delayed the launch of its planned factory in North Carolina to 2028 and cut its delivery forecast for this year by 20,000 units to 80,000 vehicles from the initially planned 100,000.

The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 26.

Source: Reuters

