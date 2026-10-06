Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets

HANOI, Oct 6 : Vietnam's Vingroup and France's Alstom have agreed to a deal for 200 metro trainsets and an associated technology transfer to support Hanoi's urban rail expansion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

• Under the agreement, the first 83 five-car, fully automated driverless trainsets will be designed and built at Alstom's facility in France.

• Vingroup will manufacture and assemble the remaining 117 trainsets in Vietnam, with Alstom providing engineering expertise, tooling support and key components.

• The statement did not give a time frame for the deliveries.

• Urban rail is one of the fastest-growing segments of Vietnam's railway market, with a dozen lines planned in the country's main cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

• Hanoi's urban rail network is planned to cover 979 km across 18 lines by 2045.