Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth US$300 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth US$300 million

Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth US$300 million

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson wears his astronaut's wings at a news conference, after flying with a crew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity to the edge of space at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

13 Aug 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 09:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc fell more than 3per cent on Friday after its founder and British billionaire Richard Branson sold a portion of his stake for nearly US$300 million.

Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday.

The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board.

The latest share sale leaves Branson with about 46.3 million shares worth roughly US$1.2 billion as of stock's last closing price. He had in April sold stock worth over US$150 million.

Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22per cent as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's shares were last down at US$25.09 in premarket trade on Friday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us