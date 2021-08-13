Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth US$300 million

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc fell more than 3per cent on Friday after its founder and British billionaire Richard Branson sold a portion of his stake for nearly US$300 million.

Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday.

The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board.

The latest share sale leaves Branson with about 46.3 million shares worth roughly US$1.2 billion as of stock's last closing price. He had in April sold stock worth over US$150 million.

Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22per cent as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's shares were last down at US$25.09 in premarket trade on Friday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)