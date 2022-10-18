Logo
Business

Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson
Business

Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Branson stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

18 Oct 2022 08:23PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 08:34PM)
MILAN : Richard Branson's small satellite service provider Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc will be doing its first launch from European soil within the next six weeks, its founder said on Tuesday.

"Virgin Orbit can launch satellites into space from anywhere in the world into any orbit at a days notice," Branson said during a press conference in Milan.

"We are doing the first launch from European soil into space within the next six weeks ... from Cornwall," he added.

Founded by Branson back in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021.

Source: Reuters

