Virginia tightens data center restrictions amid political backlash

NEW YORK, Sept 18 : The U.S. state of Virginia is tightening controls on data centers, with plans that include banning non-disclosure agreements for the projects, requiring stricter permitting and imposing clean energy mandates on the server warehouses, Governor Abigail Spanberger said on Friday.

Virginia, which is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world, is the latest state to crack down on the server warehouses as political backlash grows against artificial intelligence and the data centers needed to develop the technology.