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Virginia tightens data center restrictions amid political backlash
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Business

Virginia tightens data center restrictions amid political backlash

Virginia tightens data center restrictions amid political backlash

FILE PHOTO: Governor of Virginia Abigail Spanberger gives remarks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo

18 Sep 2026 11:42PM
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NEW YORK, Sept 18 : The U.S. state of Virginia is tightening controls on data centers, with plans that include banning non-disclosure agreements for the projects, requiring stricter permitting and imposing clean energy mandates on the server warehouses, Governor Abigail Spanberger said on Friday.

Virginia, which is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world, is the latest state to crack down on the server warehouses as political backlash grows against artificial intelligence and the data centers needed to develop the technology.

Source: Reuters
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