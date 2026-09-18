Virginia tightens data center restrictions amid political backlash

NEW YORK, Sept 18 : The US state of Virginia is tightening permitting, commercial and environmental controls on data centers as political backlash grows against the server warehouses and the technology developed within them, Governor Abigail Spanberger said on Friday.

Virginia, which has the largest concentration of data centers in the world, unveiled plans that include banning non-disclosure agreements and imposing clean energy mandates on the projects.

The move follows a spate of recent similar steps taken by governors in New York, Texas and Pennsylvania to crack down on the rapid expansion of data centers, which are increasingly being developed to train and roll out artificial intelligence.

Virginia's "Data Center Accountability Framework" is aimed at easing the public's concerns around data center development secrecy and the impact that the energy-intensive facilities have on power bills and the environment, Spanberger told a press conference.

"Community members are demanding action," Spanberger said.

The ban on non-disclosure agreements would apply to projects for data centers of 25 megawatts or more. Data centers will also be offered incentives to develop renewable solar and wind power backup generators, instead of natural gas or diesel-fired ones, to help power their operations, the governor said.

Part of the framework will be subject to approval by state legislators next year.