Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Visa allays slowdown fears as strong consumer spending lifts quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Visa allays slowdown fears as strong consumer spending lifts quarter

Visa allays slowdown fears as strong consumer spending lifts quarter

A credit card is seen in front of a displayed Visa logo in this illustration taken on Jul 15, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

27 Apr 2022 04:17AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 06:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Visa said on Tuesday (Apr 26) it expects revenue to accelerate past pre-pandemic levels, reassuring investors of a sustained recovery against the backdrop of challenging macroeconomic conditions and sending its shares 5 per cent higher in extended trading.

The forecast from the world's largest payments processor followed an upbeat quarter fueled by a rebound in consumer spending as easing pandemic restrictions and falling COVID-19 cases encouraged more people globally to travel and shop.

However, runaway inflation, interest rate increases and the invasion of Ukraine are clouding the outlook for global growth this year.

Visa, which in March suspended its operations in Russia, warned of an about 4 per cent hit to its revenue this year from the Ukraine conflict, the latest global company to flag an impact from the crisis.

Still, the payments giant said it was currently not seeing any material impact on cross-border travel in other parts of Europe as a result of the conflict.

Cross-border volumes jumped 38 per cent during the second quarter, with total payment volumes rising 17 per cent.

The company reported net income of US$3.6 billion, or US$1.70 per share, above analysts' average estimate of US$1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Visa's operating expenses, however, surged 11 per cent to US$2.4 billion as it spent more on employee compensation and marketing.

Rival American Express had also reported a strong rebound in spending last week, while closest rival Mastercard - whose shares were up 3 per cent after the bell - is set to report on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us