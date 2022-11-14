Logo
Business

Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX

Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

14 Nov 2022 09:29AM
NEW YORK : Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

Source: Reuters

