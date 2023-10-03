Logo
Business

Visa launches $100 million venture fund for generative AI startups
Business

Visa launches $100 million venture fund for generative AI startups

Visa launches $100 million venture fund for generative AI startups

FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

03 Oct 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 06:17AM)
Payments processor Visa on Monday launched a $100 million venture fund for generative artificial intelligence (AI) startups, joining a list of investors who have flocked to the sector this year.

Several high-profile names such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have backed the AI space, a buzzword in technology circles this year, after chatbot ChatGPT's popularity.

"While much of generative AI so far has been focused on tasks and content creation, this technology... will also meaningfully change commerce in ways we need to understand," Visa's chief product and strategy officer, Jack Forestell, said in a statement.

Generative AI is a technology that creates brand new content based on what it has learnt from past data.

Source: Reuters

