Visa strikes deal for Prisma, Newpay to boost Argentina presence

Feb 19 : Card giant Visa said on Thursday it would buy payment platforms Prisma and Newpay from private-equity firm Advent International, bolstering its presence in Argentina.

The deal will help Visa fast-track the adoption of technologies such as tokenization, biometric authentication and intelligent risk tools for consumers and businesses across Argentina.

"We see significant opportunities to expand digital payments adoption and modernize financial services, capabilities and infrastructure across the country," said Gabriela Renaudo, group country manager, Visa Argentina and Southern Cone.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.