Vista Equity explores $1 billion-plus sale of AlertMedia, sources say

Feb 12 : Vista Equity Partners is exploring a $1 billion-plus sale of its emergency communications software provider AlertMedia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vista has hired bankers at JPMorgan to sell the company, a process that is in the early stages, the people said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Vista Equity and JPMorgan declined to comment, while AlertMedia did not respond to a request for comments.

Austin, Texas-based AlertMedia provides emergency communications for thousands of organizations including Walmart, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, DHL and Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters news.

AlertMedia generates more than $100 million in revenue and could command a double-digit revenue multiple, implying a valuation of more than $1 billion, the sources said.

Vista Equity invested in AlertMedia in 2021 through its middle-market focused Foundation Fund.

In 2024, private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Everbridge, an emergency communications technology provider and rival to AlertMedia, for $1.8 billion.

Last week, Reuters reported that Vista Equity Partners is leading a new funding round of over $350 million in artificial intelligence chip startup SambaNova Systems, marking a rare departure from its traditional focus on enterprise software.

The software sector has experienced a turbulent few months in the public markets, stalling some dealmaking and IPOs as volatility makes valuations unreliable and potential buyers cautious.