Vista Equity Partners to buy EngageSmart for $4 billion

:Payments software vendor EngageSmart said on Monday it would be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for about $4 billion, marking the latest buyout deal in the technology sector.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders in EngageSmart — shares of which jumped nearly 12 per cent in premarket trading — would receive $23.00 per share in cash.

The offer represents a premium of nearly 23 per cent to the stock's closing price on Oct. 4, a day before Reuters reported that private equity firm General Atlantic, which owns a 52 per cent stake, was exploring a sale of the company.

General Atlantic had acquired a majority stake in the company, previously known as Invoice Cloud, in 2018. Summit Partners, a private equity firm that was already an investor in EngageSmart, has a 14 per cent stake.

Upon completion of the transaction, affiliates of Vista would hold roughly 65 per cent and affiliates of General Atlantic would hold about 35 per cent of the outstanding equity.

EngageSmart raised $378 million when it listed in New York in an initial public offering in 2021.

EngageSmart software simplifies customer activities for companies such as paying a bill and going paperless. The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company serves clients across the health and wellness, government, utilities and financial services sectors.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. EngageSmart's third-quarter results are scheduled for Nov. 2.

Investment banks Goldman Sachs Group and Evercore Inc are acting as financial advisers for the deal.