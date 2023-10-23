Logo
Business

Vista Equity Partners to buy EngageSmart for $4 billion
23 Oct 2023 08:05PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 08:25PM)
:Payments software vendor EngageSmart said on Monday it would be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for about $4 billion, marking the latest buyout deal in the technology sector.

Shares of EngageSmart rose more than 11 per cent in trading before the bell.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders in EngageSmart will receive $23.00 per share in cash.

The offer represents a premium of nearly 23 per cent to the stock's closing price on Oct. 4, a day before Reuters reported that private equity firm General Atlantic, which owns a 52 per cent stake, was exploring a sale of the company.

Source: Reuters

