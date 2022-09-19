Vista Equity partners offers to acquire KnowBe4 for $24 per share

KnowBe4 Inc said on Monday it had received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire the cybersecurity company for $24 per share in cash.
Source: Reuters
