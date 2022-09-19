Logo
Vista Equity partners offers to acquire KnowBe4 for $24 per share
19 Sep 2022 09:35PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 09:35PM)
KnowBe4 Inc said on Monday it had received a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire the cybersecurity company for $24 per share in cash.

