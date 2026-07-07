Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say

July 6 : Vista Equity Partners and investment firm Quinti Capital have offered to acquire French advertising-technology company Criteo, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

• The firms submitted an offer last week that valued Criteo at more than a 50 per cent premium to its recent share price, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

• U.S.-listed shares of Criteo closed 21.4 per cent higher at $23.17 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $1.16 billion. Bloomberg News reported the development earlier in the day.

• Paris-based Criteo has not yet made a decision on how to respond to the takeover approach, the sources added.

• Criteo provides digital advertising and retail media services, using data and artificial intelligence to help brands and retailers target shoppers and drive online sales.