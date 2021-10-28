Logo
Vivendi committed to TIM despite disappointing results -source
FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
28 Oct 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:46AM)
MILAN : Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is committed to supporting Italy's biggest telecoms group despite its disappointing financial results, a source close to the French media group said on Wednesday.

The comments came after TIM posted a decline in revenues and core profits for the third quarter.

The source said that, while it acknowledged that the trends in TIM's results were not in line with expectations, Vivendi was prepared to help TIM achieve its goals.

"Vivendi will continue to accompany TIM to achieve its objectives in partnership with the Italian institutions. Vivendi may also see how the group can contribute more generally in the Italian economy as a long term partner," the source added without elaborating.

(Reporting by Elvira Polina; writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

