Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vivendi demands clear vision on how to address TIM's woes, sources say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vivendi demands clear vision on how to address TIM's woes, sources say

Vivendi demands clear vision on how to address TIM's woes, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vivendi is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

13 Nov 2021 01:29AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 02:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : A Telecom Italia (TIM) extraordinary board meeting held on Thursday did not provide a clear vision on how to address Vivendi's concerns regarding Italy's former phone monopolist, sources close to the French media group said.

TIM held the board meeting at the request of its top shareholder Vivendi to discuss a strategy to revamp the group after it issued two profit warnings in about three months.

The French media giant, which holds a 24per cent stake in TIM, has called into question the role of Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

"The board meeting has shown that Vivendi's concerns are well-founded and that management does not have a clear vision of how to respond to these concerns," one of the sources said.

TIM was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Agnieszka Flak and Elvira Pollina, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us