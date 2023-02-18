Logo
Business

VMware, Broadcom to extend merger date by 12 months
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Feb 2023 06:20AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 06:20AM)
Cloud computing company VMware Inc and chipmaker Broadcom Inc plan to extend the date of their $61 billion potential merger by twelve months, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The companies have delivered to the other a mutual notice to extend the date from its expected close on May 26, 2023, the filing said.

The Broadcom-VMware deal was one of the biggest announcements globally in 2022, marking the chipmaker's attempt to diversify into the enterprise software segment.

Broadcom's move comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by Big Tech.

Britain's competition regulator in January said it had started the first phase of an investigation into the acquisition, while EU antitrust regulators in February have resumed their investigation and will decide by June 7 whether to clear or block the deal.

Source: Reuters

