Vocus says its response to a cyberattack temporarily triggered NZ internet outages
03 Sep 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 12:57PM)
WELLINGTON :New Zealand's third largest internet provider Vocus NZ said on Friday its response to a cyberattack temporary triggered a widespread internet outage.

The company said its systems blocked a denial of service (DDoS) attack on one user but in doing so caused some Vocus customers in the country's largest cities - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - to suffer outages.

Vocus said the issue was resolved within 30 minutes.

"We are working closely with the vendor of this platform to understand why this occurred," said a company spokesperson.

A DDoS attack is a way in which hackers disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Robert Birsel and Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

