Vodacom Tanzania says first half EBITDA down 4% yer-on-year

DAR ES SALAAM : Vodacom Tanzania said on Friday its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 per cent in the first half of the year, hurt by a drop in voice and mobile money transfer revenues.

Tanzania's biggest telecoms operator, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom Group Ltd, said in a statement revenue for the first six months ended September 30 from its M-Pesa financial services operations fell 3 per cent to 169.6 billion shillings ($73 million).

Its voice revenues fell 2 per cent to 143.8 billion shillings, while EBITDA fell to 154 billion shillings from 159.6 billion shillings in the same period last year, it said.

($1 = 2,329.0000 Tanzanian shillings)