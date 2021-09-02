Logo
Vodafone and DT all-you-can-watch video deals violate EU rules - top court
FILE PHOTO: The Vodafone logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
FILE PHOTO: A crow rests on the GSM mobile phone antennas of Deutsche Telekom AG atop the German telecoms giant's headquarters in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay//File Photo
02 Sep 2021 04:24PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 04:25PM)
BERLIN : The European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday that all-you-can-watch video products offered by Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in Germany violated the bloc's rules on roaming and net neutrality.

"‘Zero tariff’ options are contrary to the regulation on open internet access," the European Court of Justice said in a two-page ruling made after two German courts sought its opinion on the matter.

"It follows that limitations on bandwidth, tethering or on use when roaming...are also incompatible with EU law."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

