Logo
Logo

Business

Vodafone Australia network outage hits thousands, services being restored
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vodafone Australia network outage hits thousands, services being restored

Vodafone Australia network outage hits thousands, services being restored

The Vodafone logo is displayed outside a store in Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

18 Jun 2026 11:13AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 18 : Vodafone Australia said on Thursday that many customers experienced intermittent network issues after an outage at one of its network hubs, adding that the problem had been resolved and services were being progressively restored.

More than 8,000 customers reported facing network issues early in the morning, according to downdetector.com.

The disruption was caused by an outage at one of Vodafone's network hubs in the early hours of the day, a spokesperson for the TPG Telecom-owned company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"Most services have now been restored; however, some may continue to experience intermittent issues as devices reconnect," the telecom firm said in its statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The incident comes as Australia's telecom industry remains under pressure to improve network resilience after a string of high-profile outages in recent years, including a technical failure at Optus in September that left emergency Triple Zero calls not going through.

Vodafone, in its statement on Thursday, said customers who could not access the Vodafone network should have been able to access Triple Zero by connecting to other available mobile networks during the outage.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement