Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vodafone, CK Hutchison set to unveil 15 billion pounds UK mobile tie-up - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vodafone, CK Hutchison set to unveil 15 billion pounds UK mobile tie-up - FT

Vodafone, CK Hutchison set to unveil 15 billion pounds UK mobile tie-up - FT

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

04 May 2023 12:12PM (Updated: 04 May 2023 12:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Vodafone and CK Hutchison are close to agreeing to a 15 billion pounds (about $19 billion) combination of their UK telecoms businesses that would create the country's biggest mobile operator, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The deal will value the equity of the combined group at about 9 billion pounds, with roughly 6 billion pounds of debt, the FT said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The agreement is expected to be unveiled this month, the report said.

The combination could also enable Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison to withdraw from the UK telecoms market, the newspaper added. However, it added that no agreement has been finalized and circumstances may still change.

Vodafone and CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.