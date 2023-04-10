Vodafone works to fix broadband outage for some in UK

:Vodafone said it was working to resolve an outage that had affected some UK users of its home broadband service on Monday.

Downdetector's UK website said more than 2,800 mostly landline users were having trouble accessing Vodafone at the peak of the outage.

"Getting our customers reconnected is now our top priority, and we’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this is causing," Vodafone said in a tweet, adding in another that it was not able to confirm the areas affected.

Vodafone has about 1.2 million broadband customers in the UK.

Last week telecoms firm Virgin Media experienced broadband outages in Britain, with tens of thousands of customers reporting internet access problems.