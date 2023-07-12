Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Voice cloning startup Resemble AI Raises $8 million in Series A
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Voice cloning startup Resemble AI Raises $8 million in Series A

Voice cloning startup Resemble AI Raises $8 million in Series A

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

12 Jul 2023 08:03PM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 08:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Resemble AI, a San Francisco-based voice artificial intelligence startup, said on Wednesday it had raised $8 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Javelin Ventures.

Comcast Ventures and existing investors Craft Ventures and Ubiquity Ventures also participated in the Series A round, it added.

Resemble AI, which applies generative AI to clone voices, says that it has 1 million users, who use the company's product to clone their own voice. More than 200 business clients, ranging from music producers, game studios and voice actors use Resemble AI as well, CEO Zohaib Ahmed told Reuters.

The company also on Wednesday announced a new product that detects whether or not audio is AI-generated. As voice cloning has been used for scams and other crimes, the company says it is focused on promoting safe and ethical use cases for voice cloning technology.

"We want to make AI tools available to more people, but we also acknowledge that we can't talk about AI without talking about ethics," Ahmed said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.