Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Magazin
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 02:22PM)
BERLIN : Volkswagen sales are expected to reach just below 9 million vehicles this year as semiconductor bottlenecks weigh on production, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The carmaker is preparing for an exacerbation of the current chips shortage which could last until at least the beginning of 2023, Manager Magazin said, adding that the company could sell around 8 million cars next year in the worst-case scenario.

Even the situation improves, Volkswagen sales next year will probably be a little below 2021 figures, the magazine added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

