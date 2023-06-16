Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen: battery unit PowerCo will be 'investor-ready' early next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen: battery unit PowerCo will be 'investor-ready' early next year

Volkswagen: battery unit PowerCo will be 'investor-ready' early next year

FILE PHOTO: Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen AG Technology Thomas Schmall speaks during a press conference before the groundbreaking ceremony for German carmaker Volkswagen's first battery cell production plant 'SalzGiga' in Salzgitter, Germany, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 06:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo will be ready for investors at the beginning of next year, battery chief Thomas Schmall said at a roundtable in Berlin on Friday.

Schmall's statement followed comments made last month by Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz that onlookers "shouldn’t be surprised if in 2024 there might be a first step taken with a strategic investor" in the unit.

The battery chief declined to give further information on Friday, stating more would be disclosed at Volkswagen's capital markets day next Wednesday.

Antlitz said in May that interest in the unit was high but the carmaker was evaluating how long to keep it on its books.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.