Volkswagen brand reluctant to make 2022 forecast
Business

FILE PHOTO: Old Volkswagen Combi vans are pictured during the official world premiere of the all-electric ID. Buzz, in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

16 Mar 2022 05:16PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 05:16PM)
BERLIN : German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday that deliveries of its core brand dropped by 8per cent to 4.9 million vehicles last year, and it was reluctant to make forecasts for 2022.

While the brand announced an increase in operating profit, sales and returns for 2021, it was much less specific than the group, which had announced its figures the day before.

Brand sales rose by 7per cent despite semiconductor shortages due to more higher-margin vehicles being sold.

The main brand of the Wolfsburg-based group is sticking to its goal of an operating return of 6per cent for next year, said Alexander Seitz, finance chief of the brand.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

