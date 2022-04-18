Logo
Volkswagen China says its plants in Changchun resume production
Volkswagen China says its plants in Changchun resume production

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak stands under a sign of Volkswagen at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

18 Apr 2022 04:35PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 04:35PM)
SHANGHAI : Volkswagen Group China said on Monday its factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, which it runs via a joint venture with China's FAW Group, have gradually resumed prodution as the city eases COVID curbs.

It said it was still studying the feasibility of resuming production at its plant in Shanghai, which it manages through a joint venture with SAIC Motor. SAIC Motor on Sunday said it was carrying out stress tests in lieu of restarting work at its factories in the locked down Chinese financial hub.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

