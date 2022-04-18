Volkswagen China says its plants in Changchun resume production

SHANGHAI : Volkswagen Group China said on Monday its factories in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun, which it runs via a joint venture with China's FAW Group, have gradually resumed prodution as the city eases COVID curbs.

It said it was still studying the feasibility of resuming production at its plant in Shanghai, which it manages through a joint venture with SAIC Motor. SAIC Motor on Sunday said it was carrying out stress tests in lieu of restarting work at its factories in the locked down Chinese financial hub.

