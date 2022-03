SHANGHAI : Volkswagen Group China said on Monday it intends to form joint ventures with Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group to further strengthen its position in the battery supply chain and its competitiveness in China's e-mobility industry.

The three companies signed memorandum of understandings for strategic partnerships, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)