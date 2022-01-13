Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

13 Jan 2022 04:24PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Volkswagen Group's China unit said on Thursday it has shut a plant it jointly runs with FAW Group in the city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks there.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks both the FAW-VW vehicle plant and VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin component factory have been shut down since Monday," a spokesperson told Reuters.

"Both plants have conducted COVID -19 testing twice for all employees this week and are waiting for the results. We hope to resume production very soon and catch up with lost production. The top priority remains the health and well-being of our employees."

Tianjin, in northern China around 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Beijing, reported 41 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Wednesday, up from 33 a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; writing by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us