Volkswagen expects chip supply to be challenging at least until end-H1
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

08 Dec 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 06:53PM)
FRANKFURT : Volkswagen on Wednesday said tight chip supply would continue to pose challenges to Europe's largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while next year as a whole should show a slight improvement.

"The Volkswagen Group is still doing everything in its power to minimize the impact of the structural undersupply of semiconductors on production and is actively working with semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers to mitigate the supply shortages," the group said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

