Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries

BERLIN: The Volkswagen Group said deliveries dropped 4.5 per cent, to 8.9 million vehicles, in 2021, adding it expected supply chain bottlenecks to remain volatile in the first half of this year.

The decline was particularly sharp in China, where the Group delivered 14.1per cent fewer vehicles to customers due to chip shortages and shaky supply chains.

Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles grew 96 per cent compared to 2020, to reach 452,900 vehicles.

Battery-electric vehicles made up 5.1 per cent of global deliveries, up from 2.5 per cent the year before. In China, over four times as many battery-electric vehicles were delivered in 2021.