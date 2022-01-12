Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries

Volkswagen Group reports 4.5% drop in deliveries

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

12 Jan 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 06:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: The Volkswagen Group said deliveries dropped 4.5 per cent, to 8.9 million vehicles, in 2021, adding it expected supply chain bottlenecks to remain volatile in the first half of this year.

The decline was particularly sharp in China, where the Group delivered 14.1per cent fewer vehicles to customers due to chip shortages and shaky supply chains.

Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles grew 96 per cent compared to 2020, to reach 452,900 vehicles.

Battery-electric vehicles made up 5.1 per cent of global deliveries, up from 2.5 per cent the year before. In China, over four times as many battery-electric vehicles were delivered in 2021.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us