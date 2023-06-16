Logo
Business

Volkswagen to hold series of capital market days for brands, software and battery units - sources
Volkswagen to hold series of capital market days for brands, software and battery units - sources

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen is pictured during the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG in Berlin, Germany May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 10:47PM
BERLIN : Volkswagen will hold a series of capital markets days to present the results of mock listing exercises at each of its brand groups and its software and battery units, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

At its capital markets day next Wednesday, the company will present an overview of the group's targets in the next 3-4 years, the sources said on Friday, declining to be named.

Shareholders were told at the carmaker's annual results conference in March to expect to hear the outcome of the mock listings - dubbed 'virtual equity stories' by the company and underway since last year - at next week's event.

But the sources said the results will instead be staggered over a series of events focused on the brand groups, software unit and battery unit held over a longer period of time.

The results will include measurable financial information like cash flow and profit targets, they added.

Executives have repeatedly emphasised that the mock exercises will not necessarily lead to actual listings, though the carmaker is speaking to outside investors about its battery unit PowerCo and has said a listing is a possibility.

Source: Reuters

